Springdale Police and Fire Departments holding blood drive on December 17

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police and Fire Departments, in cooperation with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and other community partners, will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, December 17.

The blood drive will take place at Cross Church in Springdale at 1709 Johnson Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meals will be provided to all donors. Appointments are encouraged, but drop-ins are welcome.

Appointments can be made by calling (417) 227-5006, or by visiting www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

A press release from the City of Springdale notes that Northwest Arkansas hospitals do not receive blood products from the Red Cross or any other source other than the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. They add that the CDC has reduced recent restrictions on patient history criteria for donors, and many potential donors may now be eligible when they were not before.

Social distancing, PPE, and appropriate medical precautions will be in effect at the blood drive. Police and fire vehicles will be on site for the public to view and ask questions about.

For more information, please contact: