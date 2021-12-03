Springdale police arrest man for capital murder in connection with woman’s death in March

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police arrested a man December 3 on a warrant for capital murder in reference to the death of Wanda Reed whose body was found in a creek bed near Razorback Greenway on March 26.

According to a news release from the Springdale Police Department, Jeremiah Devon, 44, was arrested around 11:21 a.m. at the Probation and Parole office in Fayetteville without incident.

The release says Devon was transported to the Washington County Jail where he is currently being held.

According to the release, on March 26 around 5:45 p.m., officers were flagged down while on bike patrol on the Razorback Greenway of a possible dead woman in the area of the Thompson and Sanders trail head.

Officers located the body and identified it as Reed who was homeless.

The release says there is no further information at this time.

