SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured early Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Kevin Marquez-Argueta, 29, was arrested on a second-degree battery charge on Jan. 12.

SPD says an investigation revealed that Marquez-Argueta got into an argument with his girlfriend when he slapped her. Her child tried to stop Marquez-Argueta from hitting her again, the release said.

Marquez-Argueta pushed the child into a door, causing a head injury. The release says the girlfriend then proceeded to shoot him in the face.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and then released.

Marquez-Argueta was taken to a separate local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was arrested after being released from the hospital.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $10,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.