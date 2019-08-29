Springdale Police arrest student for bringing BB gun to Don Tyson School of Innovation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale Police arrested a student that brought a BB gun to Don Tyson School of Innovation today.

At approximately 11 a.m., administrators at the Don Tyson School of Innovation were informed that a student had a BB gun on campus.

The BB gun was immediately confiscated and the student was placed in the custody of the Springdale Police Department.

The prompt handling represents the preparation the staff has gone through to prioritize student safety.

The guiding principle of, “If you see something, say something,” served the district extremely well, according to Rick Schaeffer, Communications Director of Springdale Schools.