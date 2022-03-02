SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating multiple individuals wanted for questioning on incidents ranging from Theft of Property, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card or Debit Card, to Commercial Burglary.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the incidents are currently being investigated by SPD detectives and any help identifying the individuals shown in the photos below would be beneficial.

If you recognize any of the subjects please call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or the non-emergency line at 479-751-4542.