Springdale Police Department helps kids pick out holiday gifts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department helps make sure no child is forgotten during the holiday season.

The department’s “Shop with a Cop” event is designed to partner local officers with kids in need from the local community so they can pick out holiday gifts.

Officers spent the morning at a nearby Walmart shopping with about 360 local kids.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” said Jeff Taylor with the police department. “The thing I look forward to each year is this week and this day. It’s something that is just a nice, pleasant event to be able to hang out with the kids and bring joy to their lives.”

This annual event is made possible through donations from area businesses and people in the local community.