SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is looking to amend its budget to include additional stipends for its officers.

The state of Arkansas passed Act 224 last year which gave one-time stipends of $5,000 in state funds for full-time officers throughout Arkansas.

A group of 11 eligible officers receives the stipend from the state and this needs to be accounted for in the current city budget.

Springdale Police Chief Frank Gamble spoke about the importance of the stipends.

“It’s important cause it allows those of us in law enforcement in Arkansas to recruit some better candidates,” Gamble said.

The resolution was added to the Springdale City Council’s agenda May 1 with the recommendation of approval from the finance committee.