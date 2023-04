SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police Department is searching for multiple individuals who have committed various crimes throughout the week according to a social media post.

“Who are we Wednesday,” as the department calls it on the post, has numerous photos of individuals from security camera footage. See the images below.

If any of those pictured above seem familiar you can text anonymously to the tip line at 479-317-0158 or call the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.