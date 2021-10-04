Springdale Police Department receives award for support of National Guard

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department receives a rare honor for its support of the National Guard and Reserve.

Only three employers receive the Pro Patria Award in Arkansas each year, and the Springdale Police Department was the only government agency to receive the honor this year.

Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters says it’s important to him that the department does all it can to support those who serve.

“I’m a veteran. I so much appreciate what our veterans do for our country and our city,” Peters said. “We want to support them in every way we can. We have practices and policies in place to make sure that they’re supported when they’re deployed, while they’re gone. And when they come back we have a reintegration program to make sure they have a smooth integration back into their job as police officers.”

The Springdale Police Department currently has 10 officers who are members of the National Guard or Reserve.