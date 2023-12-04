SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is set to receive a $1 million grant that will help hire eight new officers.

The grant is courtesy of Community Oriented Policing Service (C.O.P.S.) and will be used to pay 49% of the officers’ salaries and provide benefits, such as medical and workers’ compensation insurance, Social Security and retirement contributions. There will be $125,000 allocated to each new hire across the next three years.

“With the growing size of the city, number of citizens, there’s more need for police services,” Chief Frank Gamble of the Springdale Police Department said.

After the eight new hires, the department will have 161 officers, according to Gamble. A police department spokesperson said the starting salary can range from just over $53,087 to $63,479.

The police department currently patrols Springdale’s trail system, which consists of Spring Creek and Dean’s trails and a stretch of the Razorback Greenway. Gamble said he hopes the hirings the department makes can expand officer presence on the city’s trails to a more full-time basis.

Tristan Hill, the active transportation coordinator with the city of Springdale, said a more active police presence on the trails allows people to get quicker assistance when they need it.

“Say somebody gets hurt, somebody gets a flat tire,” Hill said. “Officers that are out there trained to help people on bikes, that’s incredibly useful.”

Hill said there is not a safety issue on the city’s trails, but having officers out there can give people more peace of mind.

“People that may need to commute by bike at night, for example, they may not necessarily feel safe riding on the trails in the dark where you don’t know what’s around the corner,” Hill said. “But, if you know that officers are out there, that can help just increase that feeling of safety a little bit.”