SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded on March 28 after receiving a report of an armed subject on Wilshire Drive.

According to a release from Springdale Police Department Captain Jeff Taylor, the call came in at approximately 3:45 p.m. The caller told police that “there were two juvenile males waving a gun around.”

Officers arrived on the scene and found two subjects matching the descriptions provided by the caller. When an officer approached, one of them took off running toward Springdale High School. The Captain’s report said that as the juvenile fled, he threw down a pistol.

More officers arrived in the area and the juvenile male was found hiding in a dumpster on W. Center Avenue. Police said he is a 17-year-old student at Springdale High School. The subject was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time. Police cited the incident as “a great example of ‘see something, say something.'”