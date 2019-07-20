Springdale police honor new and old during ceremony

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Police Department recognized their officers for their service during an awards and promotions ceremony hosted Friday, July 19.

An officer was promoted to rank of sergeant, and five new officers were sworn into the department. A child was also awarded a citizen’s award for his bravery.

Lieutentant Jeff Taylor, public information officer with the department said the ceremony is important for the department and community.

“This is just our way to let them know that we appreciate them and what they’re doing is a valuable asset to the city of Springdale, but it’s also a way to let the citizens know that we have some hardworking and dedicated individuals that are here every day to protect them and to do everything we can to serve them in the best possible way.”