SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Non-violent offenders who have misdemeanor warrants out for their arrests are encouraged to participate in amnesty week.

The amnesty will give those with misdemeanor warrants an extension and the opportunity for a new court date without another warrant issued.

Anyone who participates must donate a non-perishable food item to the Springdale Police Department between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Those participating will be issued a citation.

Amnesty week ends Sept. 20.