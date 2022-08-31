SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying Persons of Interest in the homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28 at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

According to Captain Jeff Taylor, they are wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide. The vehicle pictured is the one they were last seen in when leaving the area.

Luis Lemus, 19, died early Sunday morning after being shot in a parking lot shared by several businesses.

Anyone with information about this case or these individuals should call Detective Cardenas at (479) 750-8139 or contact him via email at ecardenas@springdale.gov.