SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are investigating a shooting outside of a nightclub that took place early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

At 1:50 a.m., Springdale PD responded to a gunshot call at the Zabana Night Club on S. Missouri Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw a male with two gunshot wounds. The male, identified as 21-year-old Luis Ogando Lopez, where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

SPD says the other party involved in the incident was the nightclub’s security guard. The release says he cooperated with authorities and was taken to the police station for questioning.

The initial investigation revealed that Ogando Lopez was kicked out of the nightclub for “causing issues” and having a knife on his person inside the nightclub.

Ogando Lopez went to his vehicle to grab a firearm and confronted the security guard in the parking lot, the release said.

He reportedly pointed the firearm at the security guard causing the guard to discharge his firearm, hitting Ogando Lopez.

According to SPD, no one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.