SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened the morning of Friday, April 7, after a female 911 caller claimed that a man had been shot.

The victim, Deunrae Simone Livingston, age 32, was transported by Springdale Fire/EMS to a local hospital where he later died, a release said.

The caller claimed that an unknown man knocked on the door. The caller answered, and the unknown male then pushed past the female and shot a male lying on the couch inside the apartment.

The suspect was described by the caller as being a black male 50 years of age between 5’11” to 6’0.”

The caller said that the suspect was wearing a beanie, an unknown color hoodie with a bright colored safety vest over the hoodie and dark sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The Springdale Police Department urges anyone with information to call the department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.