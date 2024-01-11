SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are investigating a shooting that took place early Thursday morning, according to a news release.

SPD officers responded to a disturbance on N. 40th Street at 12:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officers arrived and found one person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says detectives are investigating those involved to learn more about the incident. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, according to SPD. No further information was given.