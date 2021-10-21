Springdale police looking for missing elderly woman

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are looking for a woman who has been missing from her home on Carly Road since the morning of October 20.

According to a post made on the Springdale Police Department’s Facebook page, Ava Moore, 82, has gray hair and blue eyes. She is 5 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs 112 lbs.

Police say Moore’s vehicle, a 2011 Gray Toyota Camry, was also not at her house. Moore’s Arkansas license plate reads VL173YCB.

According to police, Moore is said to be of sound mind and health. Her family says it is strange for her to leave without notifying someone.

Call Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 with any information on Moore’s whereabouts.

