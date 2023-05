UPDATE: Springdale Police report she has been found safe.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department needs help with finding a missing juvenile.

Antheria Romed, 11, was last seen leaving her house at 6 a.m. on Saturday wearing a red jacket, jean shorts, black and white Converse, and carrying a backpack with the letter N on it, according to Springdale PD.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact Springdale PD at 479-751-4542.