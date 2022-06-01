SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are looking for the owners of two dogs who were brought into a local animal hospital after being abused.

The two pit bulls came in with massive cuts that looked like they were made by long blades, possibly a machete.

One of the dogs had a fractured skull and the other had a fractured shoulder blade.

After more than 200 staples, multiple surgeries, and a lot of other care, the two dogs are expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s just scary to think that someone could do that to animals,” said Kayla Mayes, director of Big Paws. “These guys are very sweet, very people friendly. We haven’t seen a snarl out of them. They’ve been manhandled and had staples and cuts and all sorts of treatment, and they haven’t let out so much as a growl. They’re very sweet, very sweet animals.”

Big Paws of the Ozarks is offering a $500 reward for any tips that lead to finding those responsible for the abuse.

The dogs are in quarantine while they are being nursed back to health, but Big Paws hopes to have them up for adoption soon.