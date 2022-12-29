SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police need help looking for theft and fraud suspects.

According to a post on the Springdale Police Department’s Facebook page, police are looking for people wanted for questioning regarding incidents ranging from fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, theft of property and shoplifting.

Courtesy: Springdale Police Department

If anyone recognizes the people in the photos above, call the department’s criminal investigation division at 479-750-8139 or the nonemergency line at 479-751-4542. A text message can also be sent to the department’s tip line at 479-317-0158.