SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.

According to a social media post, the people pictured are wanted for questioning regarding incidents including fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, theft of property and shoplifting.

“These incidents are being investigated by Springdale Police Department Detectives and any help that can be provided as far as the identification of the subject(s) posted would be very beneficial,” the post stated.

If you recognize any of the subjects, please call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or the non-emergency line at 479-751-4542. The Springdale Police Department now has a tip line that you can text at 479-317-0158.