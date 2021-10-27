Springdale police officers, fire fighters to receive bonus from American Rescue Plan funds

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police officers and fire fighters will be getting a bonus.

Springdale City Council approved the use of $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the bonuses October 27.

Each will receive $1,000. Fire Chief Mike Irwin says this will be a welcome announcement to his staff who have worked long hours throughout the pandemic.

“Simply because our call volume picked up tremendously,” Irwin said. “Especially this year during that second wave when all the hospitals were full, our guys were just beat to a pole. This is one way to give back to them.”

Irwin says this resolution is similar to one the city council passed last year providing $2,000 bonuses to emergency medical service workers for their help during the pandemic.