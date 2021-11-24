Springdale police search for endangered and missing person following altercation Tuesday night

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are currently looking for an endangered and missing person following an altercation on Tuesday, November 23.

According to a press release, police responded to 1252 Cooper Drive for a welfare check at approximately 8:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch that she could hear people fighting in a nearby apartment. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a trail of blood in the parking lot leading to Apartment A133.

Officers met with a male in Apartment A133 who stated he was hanging out with Richard Phillips, 39, when a group of men came to the apartment. The witness told officers that Phillips began to argue and then fight with the men.

The men then took Phillips from the apartment and left the area. The witness stated that he did not know who the men were but it appeared Phillips knew them.

Police believe that Phillips was injured during the altercation and may need medical attention. It is unknown at this time the relationship between Phillips and the men or what the altercation was about.

If you have any information on the case or may know where Phillips is located, contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated when more information is provided.