SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are searching for a bank robber.

Police say they got a call from the First National Bank on South Pleasant at around 4:45 this afternoon.

They say the robber is a man is described as being between 5’6 and 5’8, wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray pants, white shoes and a dark cap.

No weapons were seen and no one was hurt.

If you have any information give police a call at 479-751-4542.