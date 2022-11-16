SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is looking for assistance from the public to identify several suspects wanted in connection with a variety of crimes.

“The subjects posted in the pictures are wanted for questioning regarding incidents ranging from Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card, Theft of Property and Shoplifting,” the department said in a social media post. The department added that any information at all about the individuals pictured could be beneficial to ongoing investigations.

If you recognize any of the subjects, please call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or the non-emergency line at 479-751-4542. The department also has a tip line which you can text at 479-317-0158.