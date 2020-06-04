Springdale police send message of solidarity to community

by: Megan Wilson

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police departments sends a message of solidarity to the community this morning.

Chief Mike Peters posted a letter on the department’s Facebook page.

“Although the actions of these officers do not reflect the actions of all police officers, they erode public trust in officers nationwide. We have policies in place regarding use of force and we continuously evaluate and assess our policies, training, and procedures to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of all community members.”

