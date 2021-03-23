Springdale police use drones for community safety

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department take to the skies to better protect the community.

The department’s drone program has been in operation since late 2019.

Springdale Lt. Jeff Taylor says the drones are used for things like finding missing people or suspects, covering big outdoor events like parades, and traffic accidents.

Taylor said it’s a cost-effective way to cover a lot of ground, and stresses that it’s not a surveillance tool. “We’re not driving around, throwing it up, looking in people’s backyards, things like that. This is not a Big Brother type thing, it’s something we can use to help people,” Taylor said.

The Springdale Police Department has 5 drones, and 14 officers able to pilot them.

