SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police warn of scammers who call people while impersonating officers.

According to a Facebook post from the Springdale Police Department, the scam involves someone calling citizens saying they are an officer and telling them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The post says the scammers tell people that the only way to avoid arrest is to mail money to the person.

The department says it will never call people and tell them they have to mail a check or money to take care of a warrant.

The post says if anyone receives the calls, do not send the money.