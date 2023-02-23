SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale principal gets a special surprise on Feb. 23 from her students and staff.

Kim Simco, the principal of Smith Elementary School, was presented with the Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals Service Above and Beyond Award.

The award is for principals who made a personal contribution or sacrifice that made an impact on their school. Simco talked about why this award means so much to her.

“It’s what I do,” Simco said. “It’s what I do every day with my students, teachers and staff. It’s why I come to school every morning. It means a lot to be recognized this way.”

The award is in honor of Sandy Hook Elementary School principal Dawn Hochsprung, who died during the 2012 mass shooting.