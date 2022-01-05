Springdale Public Library announces January youth events

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Library is kicking off the new year with a winter reading challenge, as well as other free and fun activities for kids of all ages.

The “Smitten with Books” 2022 Reading Challenge launched on January 1 and is open to readers of all ages. According to a release from the library, participants can read, log titles and complete activity badges online.

Badges are based on time spent reading or completing activities. Those who complete 15 badges will receive a Springdale Public Library mug, complete with hot chocolate.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy the quiet days of the new year and read those books you’ve been putting off,” said Marcia Ransom, Library Director.

The program concludes on February 28. To sign up, visit: https://springdalelibrary.org/

Registration opens on January 8 at 9 a.m. for a family coffee filter snowflake activity. The family box will include materials for making wacky snowflakes, traditional snowflakes, and more. Families can create their masterpiece and then bring one to the Library for display. Snowflakes will be returned.

Register at https://springdalelibrary.org/ or by calling 750-8180.

The library is also offering an at-home STEAM Cozy Box for grades K-5. Create your own cozy koozie, customize a cushy pillowcase and create a candle. Supplies are provided.

Registration begins January 11 at 9 a.m. Register at https://springdalelibrary.org/ or by calling 750-8180.

The library offers virtual storytime, which can be viewed on their children’s services Facebook page.

Baby Toddler Storytime, January 4, 11, 18, 25 – 11 a.m.

Preschool Storytime, January 5, 12, 19, 26 – 11 a.m.

Chispas, January 6, 13, 20, 27 – 4 p.m. This is an-all ages, family storytime which uses both English and Spanish to present books, games and songs.

Young adult programming features a bimonthly session of Gaming After School. This program is for young adults, grades 6-12, who will play games such as Codenames and the Jackbox Party Pack. Dates are: January 11 and January 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event Zoom URL will be sent via registration email.

Register at https://springdalelibrary.org/ or by calling 750-8180.

Young adults (grades 6-12) will also have the opportunity to create a manga drawing with Creativebug at the Young Adult Craft Connection. Each kit includes supplies and the link for the craft.

Register on Tuesday, January 18 at 9 a.m., then establish a free account through Creativebug with your library card or Springdale school ID number.

Register at https://springdalelibrary.org/ or by calling 750-8180.

The library will be closed on Monday, January 17 for staff in-service.