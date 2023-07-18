SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Changes are coming to the Springdale Public Library to comply with a controversial law that’s about to go into effect.

The Springdale Public Library Board met on July 18 to discuss the changes.

Act 372 bans libraries from distributing materials that have been deemed “obscene” to kids. One of the proposed policy changes includes the reconsideration process which is when someone brings a concern to the library about an item in its collection.

The final appeal on whether to remove it will now go to the Washington County Quorum Court instead of being handled by the library board.

It also proposed changing the policy for unattended children. It proposed children under 15 years old would have to be supervised by an adult.

Springdale Library director Anne Gresham says she still wants people to feel welcomed at the library.

“We encourage anyone who has a card with us or lives in our service area to be a part of this library because it belongs to you,” Gresham said. “And because of that, if you have questions or concerns, if you would like to express support or if you need to express criticism, we want everyone to have that open door.”

The proposed changes still have to be approved by the Springdale city attorney. Act 372 goes into effect on August 1.