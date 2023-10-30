SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools looks to hire 10 bus drivers by Thanksgiving.

School district spokesperson Trent Jones says the bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue that comes in waves.

Springdale currently has about 100 bus drivers to account for its 8,000 students that ride the bus to and from school every day across 91 routes.

Hiring more drivers allows for more bus routes to be added while cutting down on the volume that each driver has to take on.

“This service is going to happen,” Jones said. “We are committed to making sure that we provide safe, efficient, secure routes, and one of the ways that we do that is by reaching into the community and encouraging bus drivers to be a part of our family.”

The starting pay for Springdale Public Schools bus drivers is $20.46 per hour, Jones said. The school district requires a commercial driver’s license and will offer reimbursements for the cost to get one.

Springdale Public Schools has applications on its website for the open bus driver positions.