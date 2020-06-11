Springdale Public schools announce new superintendent after 40 years

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public schools announce its new superintendent after 40 years.
Former Springdale superintendent Dr. Jim Rollins passed the baton to Dr. Jared Cleveland as he was welcomed to the district as the new superintendent.
“I’ve been asked, ‘Hey, how are you going to fill his shoes?’ Well quite frankly, I can’t, and no one can, but our effort every day with a remarkable team that he has built that I’m not only able to lead but be a part of has to be one of the most absolute and outstanding accomplishments,” Dr. Cleveland said.
Dr. Cleveland will begin his role July 1.
Former Superintendent Dr. Rollins recently took a position as president of the Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute.
