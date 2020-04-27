Springdale Public Schools announces graduation special for 2020 seniors

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools announces a “Graduation Special” honoring the 2020 senior class.

The graduation ceremony will personalize for each school and each graduate to provide a

unique experience that will be celebrated by all Springdale seniors and their families.

“We are holding open the option of trying to have a traditional graduation later in the summer once the health issues begin to taper off and the restrictions that have guided the address of the COVID-19 virus are lifted if in fact they are lifted,” Dr. Jim Rollins, Superintendent of Springdale Public Schools says.

This one of a kind graduation special will allow families the opportunity to view the celebration together, or from places all around the world, on all district social media outlets.

During the time the celebration is airing, seniors are encouraged to wear your cap and gown and tune in for the tribute to the Class of 2020.

Below are all the Graduation Specials that will air on Springdale Schools YouTube channel and each school’s Facebook Page: