Springdale Public Schools debut new website

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Schools unveiled a new user-friendly website.

After months of monitoring and making modifications, the site is now available for families to gather information about its school’s safety policies.

Karen Johnson, Southwest’s Junior High assistant principal, said the website is in multiple languages allowing families and teachers to stay connected.

“I think the best part about the website is that it’s not there just to inform, it’s also a place for us to give our voice and input for questions. Right when you open the website, one of the very first things you see is called Reopening of Schools and it says Submit Questions,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the goal of the website is to keep the community of springdale engaged and up to date.