Springdale Public Schools hosts dedication ceremony for Treehouse Pantry

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local kids in need are about to get some help. Springdale Public Schools hosted a dedication ceremony of the Treehouse Pantry on October 25.

The 3,000 square ft. facility will provide free food, school supplies, health and hygiene necessities, and basic clothing.

The Director of Student Services Damon Donnell talked about the importance of having the pantry.

“Our mission, which is to remove the barriers to a student’s academic and social success, that’s what we are really here and tasked to do with our social workers and counselors,” Donnell said.

The director says a walk-in cooler and and drive-in freezer will also be finished in the next two to three months.

The pantry will have the ability to serve 3,000 families in the district.