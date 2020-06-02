Springdale Public Schools Superintendent resigns after serving for nearly 40 years

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 39 years as Superintendent of Springdale Public Schools, Dr. Jim Rollins has resigned his position, effective June 30.

The district made the announcement on Facebook.

His letter of resignation was accepted by the Springdale School Board at a specially called session Tuesday, June 2, according to the post.

I want to thank the school board members, past and present that I have worked with for the privilege of serving in the Springdale School District. Springdale is a great place to serve and a great place for families to raise children. Dr. Rollins

Dr. Rollins became Superintendent of Springdale Schools in the fall of 1982 after serving two years as Director of Secondary Education in the district, according to the post.

He served as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in Little Rock and North Little Rock before moving to Springdale.