SPRINGDALE: “Quit shooting fireworks,” police say

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fourth of July 2019 has passed, but some Springdale residents are seemingly forgetting city rules and still celebrating by shooting of fireworks.

A city ordinance about fireworks states the following:

No person under the age of 16 shall be allowed to purchase fireworks within the city.

No person shall discharge at any place, public or private, within the city boundaries, any aerial firework(s) which travels on a stick, except a permit may be obtained for a public display of fireworks, as more particularly set out in this section.

The fire chief shall permit the use of fireworks for outdoor public display when all provisions of NFPA 1123 are met and after all necessary permits have been issued. If any such permit is issued, any such display shall be handled by a competent operator approved by the fire chief, and shall be of such character and so located, discharged or fired so as not to be hazardous to property or endanger any person. No such permit shall be authorized except for the following:

Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on July 1st through July 4th of any year

No fireworks, including firecrackers, sparklers, or Roman candles may be discharged within the city except as set out as follows:

All legal fireworks, except aerial fireworks that travel on a stick, may be discharged on private property between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on July 1st through July 4th of any year, provided that the owner of the private property consents to such discharge of the fireworks; and

A person of at least 21 years of age shall supervise the discharge of any fireworks if any person participating in the activity is under the age of 16.

Police said people need to obey the ordinance and quit shooting fireworks. Residents said others need to be respectful. ‘

Resident Warren Cunningham said fireworks are also stressful for veterans who have PTSD.