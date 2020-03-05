Springdale receives $1.5 million grant for roadway infrastructure

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the City of Springdale.

This grant is to support business growth by improving roadway infrastructure needed to help traffic flow.

The EDA grant will be matched with $1 million in local funds. It is expected to create or retain 125 jobs and generate $14.6 million in private investment.

“President Trump understands that reliable and modern infrastructure is fundamental to business development and success,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The project will widen Kendrick Avenue and connect it to Highway 265, which will allow for expedited business growth.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Northwest Arkansas Planning and Development District (NWAEDD).

EDA funds the NWAEDD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.