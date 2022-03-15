WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the city of Springdale to extend Dixieland Road in the northern portion of the city.

According to a press release, this grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The project will create direct highway access for a proposed 700,000 square foot commercial distribution and warehouse industrial lease space, which will attract new businesses to the area. This EDA investment will be matched with $4.9 million in local funds and is expected to create 1,000 jobs and generate $42 million in private investment.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is providing direct support to communities as they build back better from the pandemic,” said Secretary Raimondo. “Infrastructure is vital to economic growth and job creation, and this project will lay the groundwork to support a variety of increased industrial and manufacturing possibilities.”

“The Economic Development Administration works closely with local communities to provide customized support to grow their economies,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will provide the roadway infrastructure needed to serve a 700,000-square foot industrial lease space and other business needs, bringing new economic opportunity and good-paying jobs to the community.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.