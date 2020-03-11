Springdale regional public meetings for funding options

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Highway Commission discusses proposed projects across the state.

The Jones Center in Springdale hosted the 9th of 12 regional public meetings to discuss a proposed and new capital projects that could be funded by a continuation of the temporary half-cent sales tax.

Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Scott Bennett said the money will be used to improve roads across the Natural State.

“We’ll actually be spending about 76% of the revenue on pavement and bridge improvement, so we’re taking care of what we have. the other 24 percent on major improvements around the state,” he said. “I believe when you can actually show people what you will accomplish there is a higher tendency to be able to be in favor of an issue like this.”

In early 2019, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his highway funding legislative package that resulted in Act 416.

It provides revenue from motor fuel taxes, electric and hybrid vehicle registration fees and casinos resulting in an estimated $95 million in new funding to ARDOT.