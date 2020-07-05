Springdale residents gather to rally for justice for Vanessa Guillen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans are joining people around the country to rally together and stand in solidarity with the family of the Fort Hood soldier who was killed on base.

20-year-old Vanessa Guillen went missing in April.

Tuesday, June 30, human remains were found near the Leon River east of Fort Hood in Texas.

The family’s attorney says evidence shows the remains are Guillen’s.

Authorities have connected two people to her disappearance, including another solider.

This afternoon, people lined up alongside North Thompson street in Springdale to show solidarity and bring awareness to the changes they want to see happen.

“There needs to be new policies implemented in Fort Hood and other bases around the country to make sure women feel comfortable and feel safe,” Participant Irvin Camacho said.

The army reported the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance took his own life Wednesday, July 1.

A criminal complaint released by the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide Guillen’s body. She was arrested Wednesday.