SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale residents have gone through a transition from Waste Management to CARDS Holdings for its waste collection.

The city announced the change Nov. 2 and CARDS Holdings’ first pickup day was Dec. 1, but some residents are still having issues in the transition. Some people claim their trash has not been recently picked up, while others have not had their old Waste Management bins taken from their home.

John Privitt, a Springdale resident, said he was surprised by the move to CARDS Holdings. He said he hasn’t had an issue with the new company, but he has had problems with Waste Management’s phasing out.

“Waste Management still hasn’t picked up any of their cans,” Privitt said. “A lot of my friends on Facebook are getting a little bit deterred because they’re waiting for them to come by and get their cans.”

Waste Management said in a statement that people can either call the customer service line at 479-361-4200 to request removal or they can return their empty cans to its hauling company located at 1041 Arbor Acres Ave. in Springdale.

CARDS Holdings split the city into five factions, which are each designated a specific day to get their garbage collected some time Monday through Friday. For other information, residents can access the city’s Frequently Asked Questions flyer.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said if after contacting CARDS Holdings or Waste Management with any issues, residents still have another outlet.

“If you have a question and you’re not getting answers to it, just call us,” Sprouse said. “We’ll get you the answers.”

The mayor said if residents still have old bags or stickers from Waste Management’s yard waste program, those can be returned to city hall for reimbursement for the unused products. Sprouse said Springdale residents have until Dec. 22 to return their old bags or stickers.

Sprouse is staying patient in the early stages of a transition away from Waste Management — a company that he said has worked with the city “for over 20 years.” However, if problems persist, Sprouse said CARDS Holdings could face punishment.

“If they fail to perform in certain area, there would be liquidated damages,” Sprouse said.