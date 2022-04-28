SPRINGDALE. Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The US Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management are now accepting in-person applications at the Springdale Rec. Center for Disaster Assistance Loans and the Individual Assistance Program.

Kristy Miller says she’s been going door to door in the Woodridge trailer park, trying to get as many people here as she can.

However, even though everyone she got here is applying for an SBA Disaster Assistance Loan, the majority of them want to be denied.

“To get into debt any further than what they have already, they have to fill out an application for SBA to be able to apply for ADEM,” says Miller.

Only after being denied by the SBA will Washington County residents affected by March 20th EF3 tornado be eligible for ADEM’s Individual Assistance Program.

A program that could get you up to $1,500 and 20% of FEMA’s Individual and Households Program’s maximum grant.

Grant money, which, unlike the SBA loan, does not need to be repaid.

The SBA says it could be up to two weeks to get an answer. Francisco Campos says he found out he was denied after 15 minutes with a loan specialist.

“Yeah, I already know; she already told us,” says Campos.

Campos says half of his home was taken out by a tree, and up until this point, he’s had to rely on friends and family to help him rebuild.

Miller says with $1 billion in Arkansas’ surplus this year; she can’t believe the state isn’t doing more.

I’m disgusted for the lack of concern for people that reside in the state, for people that had to go through this horrific event,” says Miller.

The deadline to apply for the SBA loan is June 20th.

However, the deadline to apply for the ADEM grant if you are denied is May 7th at 6:00 p.m.