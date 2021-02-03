Springdale residents protest House Bill 1218

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Protestors stand against a state bill that could stop schools from promoting social justice.

People stood outside the Springdale administration building protesting House Bill 1218.

If passed, this would ban any school clubs, events, or courses that promote social justice or solidarity for any race, gender, or political group.

Local activist and co-founder of Bridge the Gap NWA, Aaron Clarke, said it’s important to show that Northwest Arkansas will not stand for things targeting minority communities.

Being a single father of four boys, I feel like that’s a huge part, bring able to know their history. Not to whitewash history. Not what they wants us to hear. Not what a group of people sit down and deem appropriate for the schools to teach. But the truth,” Clarke said.

He said they decided to protest in Springdale because of the culturally diverse community.