Springdale, Rogers Schools schedule virtual learning days

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of kids in the Springdale School District will learn virtually for two days starting Friday.

Rick Schaeffer with the district said this is basically a way for students who have been learning in person to get the hang of virtual learning in case they are forced to switch on short notice.

The virtual learning days are this Friday, Oct. 16 and next Monday, Oct. 19.

Schaeffer said this will also give kids already learning from home an opportunity to catch up on course work they might be behind on.

For teachers, he hopes it’ll serve as a break in a semester that hasn’t had very many.

“If we did have to go remote, we haven’t had to do that, we hope we don’t have to do that, but if we did, it gives the students the chance to take their Chromebooks home, and make sure they have all the connections to all their assignments,” Schaeffer said. “It also gives them a great chance to catch up on anything they’ve missed so far.”

Springdale isn’t the only district doing this.

The Rogers School District is having students learn remotely on Oct. 23 and Oct. 26th.

It said this is to deep clean the buildings and give students a mask break.