Springdale Rotary Club gives out Sonic gift cards to Springdale School staff

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some of Springdale School’s unsung heroes got a sweet surprise today.

Together, the Rotary Club of Springdale and local Sonic owner Aaron Qualls gave out gift cards to employees for the hard work they put in keeping kids safe from COVID-19 this past year.

“We do a lot of things with the actual teachers. But those behind-the-scenes workers kind of go wayside sometimes and we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize them as well,” said Aaron Qualls, supervising partner at Sonic.

Greg Collier, President of the Springdale Rotary Club said, “This is just a little way to say we see you, we know what you’re doing, and we appreciate you.”

In total, 750 of the district’s cafeteria, maintenance, custodial and bus driver employees received a $10 gift card.