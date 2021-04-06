Springdale Rotary Club gives out Sonic gift cards to Springdale School staff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some of Springdale School’s unsung heroes got a sweet surprise today.

Together, the Rotary Club of Springdale and local Sonic owner Aaron Qualls gave out gift cards to employees for the hard work they put in keeping kids safe from COVID-19 this past year.

“We do a lot of things with the actual teachers. But those behind-the-scenes workers kind of go wayside sometimes and we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize them as well,” said Aaron Qualls, supervising partner at Sonic.

Greg Collier, President of the Springdale Rotary Club said, “This is just a little way to say we see you, we know what you’re doing, and we appreciate you.”

In total, 750 of the district’s cafeteria, maintenance, custodial and bus driver employees received a $10 gift card.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers