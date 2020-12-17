Springdale Rotary feeds families this holiday season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Springdale Rotary Club is doing its part to help out and bring a little Christmas cheer to Northwest Arkansas.

The group is feeding 600 families to help kids who are food-insecure during the Christmas break.

The Board started this food donation program two years ago. Since then they have distributed food to Lee Elementary and Jones Elementary.

This year, the Rotary Club is giving 300 bags to Lee and Jones kids.

“Me personally, this is my favorite project that we do and there’s a lot of us that fee that way,” Rotary President Greg Collier said.

The Rotary Club plans to increase the number of bags each year in order to give food to every kid in both schools.

