Springdale school administrator starts a new chapter in life; board bids him adieu

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For more than 40 years, Dr. Jim Rollins has practically made the Springdale Public Schools (SPS) his second home. And Tuesday, June 9, was his final school board meeting.

There was a celebration even with social distancing caused by COVID-19.

The board meeting was halted at 5:15 p.m and Dr. Rollins was ushered outside where many people were gathered on the lawn at the administration building.

There were signs saying “thank you” to Dr. Rollins and a lot of cheering.

Dr. Rollins resigned as SPS’s superintendent on June 2 — a position he’s had since July 1982 — effective June 30.

He has been a part of the school district’s growth from 5,000 students to more than 23,000. It is the largest school district in Arkansas.

Here is where Rollins’ new chapter starts.

He’s been offered Northwest Technical Institute (NWTI) president’s position. The offer was made by the institute’s board and it was officially accepted by Rollins last week.

Dr. Rollins starts his new position at NWTI on July 1, 2020.

Jim Rollins named as new Northwest Technical Institute president